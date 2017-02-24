Team news: Tipp stay the same 24 February 2017





Tipperary manager Liam Kearns.

Tipperary boss Liam Kearns has named an unchanged side for tomorrow’s Allianz League clash against Laois at O’Moore Park.

Paddy Codd and Robbie Kiely again start in the central defensive positions from the Premier men’s defeat to Sligo last Sunday week, while Alan Moloney and Martin Dunne partner each other at centre-field.

Michael Quinlivan leads the attack from full-forward, with Liam McGrath stationed on ‘the 40, where the latter’s flanked by Josh Keane and captain Brian Fox.

Throw-in in Portlaoise is at 3pm.

Tipperary (FL3 v Laois): Evan Comerford; Alan Campbell, Paddy Codd, Willie Connors; Kevin Fahey, Robbie Kiely, Jimmy Feehan; Alan Moloney, Martin Dunne; Josh Keane, Liam McGrath, Brian Fox; Conor Sweeney, Michael Quinlivan, Philip Austin.