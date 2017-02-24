Carey bids for IT Carlow glory 24 February 2017



Despite being outsiders to lift the Fitzgibbon Cup this weekend, IT Carlow manager DJ Carey is adamant that they can go all the way.

Later today, the first time semi-finalists take on 38-time winners UCC in the semi-final at NUI Galway.

The Cork University are favourites to progress to the final, but Carey believes that his charges can cause another surprise like they did when defeating UL in the quarterfinal.

“We have got to this stage and now we want to win it,” stressed the Kilkenny legend. “We will be still underdogs. The big teams are still there but we are not here just to make up the numbers.”

He added: “We have our sights set on the championship. We will give it a go. There is no point in saying we would be the lesser of the four teams in terms of hurling strongholds.

“Mick (Dempsey) and myself would not wish to be in any other dressingroom except our own.”