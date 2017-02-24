Oakleafers determined to prove a point 24 February 2017





Derry manager Damian Barton.

Derry will come out all guns blazing against Kildare this Sunday, according to selector Hugh McGrath.

A 15-point defeat to Meath in the last round has left the Ulster side with just one point after two rounds of the Division 2 campaign.

This Sunday, they face a Kildare side unbeaten in the league so far and who go into this match as strong favourites.

However, McGrath told the Derry Journal that the response from the players to the defeat against Meath has been very positive.

“The reaction has been very good. On the Tuesday night after the Meath game the guys were very honest about the fact that they didn’t follow the game-plan when we came under pressure and it unravelled,” said McGrath.

He added: “We are not bottom, sometimes people forget that, and while it’s a cliché, you have to take each game as it comes play it on its own merits.

“The game this week is a big one, but Down the following week could arguably be bigger but only if we get a performance and a result this week so we can look no further than Kildare.”

