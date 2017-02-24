McHale confident of Rossie turnaround 24 February 2017





Roscommon manager Kevin McStay and selector Liam McHale.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Roscommon manager Kevin McStay and selector Liam McHale.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Roscommon coach Liam McHale believes that they can still avoid relegation this year.

The Rossies have lost their opening two matches in the Division One campaign and this Saturday, they take on Mayo in a must-win game.

The bookies have Roscommon as favourites for the drop to Division 2, but McHale says there is a big performance in them yet and that could change their year.

Asked by the Roscommon Herald if he felt they can avoid relegation, the former Mayo footballer was adamant that they could, but added it wouldn’t be a total disaster if they did drop down to the lower division.

“I really do,” said McHale. “And if it doesn’t work out, Division Two won’t be the worst place in the world to be next season.

“But if we could pick up a couple of wins from somewhere and have something to play for when Cavan come to Hyde Park, I’d give us every chance of staying up.

“The important thing is to remain competitive in our remaining games. That’s the bench mark. We want to continue playing the right way and work hard.”

Join us for our Live Match Tracker on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon when we will be providing full text commentary on the Allianz Football Leagues.