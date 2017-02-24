Ryan enthralled by league 24 February 2017





Tipperary manager Michael Ryan.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Tipperary manager Michael Ryan.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

The unpredictability of the league makes it a great competition, according to Tipperary manager Michael Ryan.

Already with just two rounds of the NHL 1A campaign being played, there have been some surprising results to say the least.

Tipp are the only team with a 100% record, but Ryan stressed to the Waterford News & Star that you cannot take any team for granted in the league.

“I just think that this league is enthralling. Ye’ll have great fun writing about it because it will be unpredictable right to the end,” stated Ryan.

“It always has been over the last number of years. It’s a knife edge for us but it’s a league that just gives and gives as far as I can see.”

