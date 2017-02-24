'This is not about the £15. It's about month after month of cut after cut' 24 February 2017





Tyrone take to the pitch at Croke Park.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Tyrone take to the pitch at Croke Park.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Tyrone’s senior footballers have criticised cuts being made by the county board which they feel are hurting the squad’s All-Ireland credentials.

A number of concerns were outlined in an e-mail under the subject heading ‘Disgusted Tyrone Senior Footballer’ which was sent to Newstalk's ‘Off The Ball’ yesterday.

The claims suggested that Tyrone were operating on a shoe-string in comparison to other All-Ireland contenders and highlighted the example of board chairperson Roisin Jordan insisting upon £15 from each player towards sports equipment.

"She is insisting that we contribute towards it despite the fact that the county has made a surplus on the accounts for some time," the email reads.

"This is not about the £15. It's about month after month of cut after cut. Roisin Jordan has over the course of the last three years made it her mission to cut spending from the preparation of the county teams.

"We are told that we need to tighten our belts. It's becoming impossible to prepare ourselves to win an All-Ireland in a climate of cut, cut, cut...When we look at the money spent on the preparation of the county teams we are nowhere near the top spenders.

"Most club people and fans will be sickened to hear this but it's time to call it out."