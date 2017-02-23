Team news: Oak Leafers aim for first win 23 February 2017





Derry manager Damian Barton.

Derry will be aiming for their first win of the Allianz League campaign when they host Kildare at Celtic Park on Sunday.

Both sides have experienced contrasting fortunes so far in Division 2, with Damian Barton's Oak Leafers bottom of the table after two losses, while Cian O'Neill's Lilywhites sit top following two wins in as many games.

Barton's charges remain without experienced forward Mark Lynch who is set to miss this weekend's clash plus the following three rounds because of a knee injury.

Derry (Allianz FL v Kildare): Conor McLarnon; Niall Keenan, Conor Nevin, Peter Hagan; Neil Forester, Oisin Duffin, Michael McEvoy; James Kielt, Conor McAtamney; Enda Lynn, Emmett McGuckin, Carlus McWilliams; Danny Tallon, Niall Loughlin, Benny Heron.

Subs: Thomas Mallon, Oisin Hegarty, Conor McGrogan, Gavin O’Neill, Ciaran Mullan, Mark Craig, Ryan Bell, Michael Warnock, Niall Toner, Barry Grant.

