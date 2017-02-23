Moran 'a massive leader' - Reape 23 February 2017





Mayo U21 star Brian Reape says that Andy Moran has been helping to usher in the county’s next generation of forwards.

Moran kicked 0-3 in Mayo’s second round victory over Kerry in Tralee two weeks ago and will look to put in another big shift when the Westerners host Roscommon in Castlebar on Saturday night.

Reape, who is currently one of the county’s best forward prospects, says the Ballaghaderreen man has made him welcome within the group.

“Andy is very vocal in the team, he'd be a massive leader in terms of the forwards,” Reape told GAA.ie.

“There are a lot of young lads coming into the forwards now at the moment. A lot of young forwards who are under the age of 23. So Andy is really like, I won't say a father-figure, but he's definitely a man who you can go to and chat to.

“He's always thinking football. So, yeah, Andy in particular who would have straight away come over talking to me. He tries to learn from you as opposed to you learning from him which is something that's great.

“He'll ask you questions, you'll ask him questions, you bounce ideas off each other. As you do with every forward. But, yeah, Andy in particular was one of the players who'd really bring you into the circle.”