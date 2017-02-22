Club comes first for Brennan 22 February 2017





Ballyea's Gary Brennan celebrates.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Ballyea's Gary Brennan celebrates.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Clare boss Colm Collins won't be able to call upon the services of Gary Brennan for Sunday's Allianz FL Division 2 trip to Galway.

The Banner boss informed gaa.ie that his influential midfielder's club hurling commitments with All-Ireland finalists Ballyea rules him out of their next two league games against the Tribesmen and Cork respectively.

“He is concentrating on the All Ireland Club Final, so he won't be available to us for the next two games,” Collins said.

“It is an opportunity for somebody else to step up to the plate, to get game time. We are lucky this year that we have a really good panel.

“Somebody else will hopefully step up to the plate, I expect us to be quite strong against Galway on Sunday. It is something that we have worked really hard on.”