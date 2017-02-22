'1B is in our hands, let's see what happens' 22 February 2017





Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald celebrates.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald celebrates.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald acknowledges the fact that the ball is very much in their court regards promotion.

Last weekend’s win over Galway and an opening day victory against Limerick has set the Model County up nicely for the remainder of the Division 1B campaign.

They will be red hot favourites to see off the challenge of Offaly, Kerry and Laois in their remaining games and return to the top flight.

Fitzgerald knows this, but he stressed to the Wexford People that they will be approaching the remaining games the same way they did the last two.

“1B is in our hands, let’s see what happens,” he said. “We have Kerry, Offaly and Laois, and we cannot afford to be any way lackadaisical against them.

“Offaly beat Wexford last year, Laois only lost by a point so we have to be careful, to treat them with the utmost respect and be really up for those games.

“We’ve got two good victories, but if we take our eye off the ball now, we’ll be in trouble.”