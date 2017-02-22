Keane's season ko'd by ACL injury 22 February 2017





All-Ireland Club IFC success came at a cost as Mayo defender Kevin Keane has been ruled out for the season with a cruciate ligament injury.

The 26-year-old was stretchered off after just 11 minutes of his club's historic final win over St Colmcille's of Meath in Croke Park last Sunday.

Manager Damien Loftus has confirmed to Mid West Radio that a scan has revealed an ACL injury which means that Stephen Rochford will have to plan for 2017 minus the services of the four time Connacht SFC winner.