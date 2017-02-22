Kelly focuses on targets 22 February 2017





Laois manager Eamonn Kelly has set his sights on being competitive in the remainder of the NHL 1B campaign.

A win over Offaly last weekend sees the O’Moore County sit fourth in the table, courtesy of a better score difference than Kerry.

Their remaining games include fixtures against Galway (away), Limerick (home) and Wexford (away), all of which will be hard won.

Kelly is adamant that they have to look after their own affairs and focus on reaching their targets.

Speaking to the Leinster Express, the former Offaly and Kerry manager said that avoiding a hammering to the likes of Galway were one of their goals.

“We’re setting our own targets, and that’s what we are trying to do, hit our own targets and you need to be competitive with these teams,” said Kelly.

“There wasn’t much between ourselves and Offaly and you saw what Galway did to Offaly last weekend, so we have to try and make sure that doesn’t happen to us, so we have to go to Galway and give a good account of ourselves.”