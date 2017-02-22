Injury woes for Laois 22 February 2017





Laois' Kevin Meaney and Mark Shields of Armagh.

©INPHO/Presseye/Philip Magowan. Laois' Kevin Meaney and Mark Shields of Armagh.©INPHO/Presseye/Philip Magowan.

Laois footballers will have to plan without the experienced Kevin Meaney and Kieran Lillis for Saturday’s clash against Tipperary.

The injury list is increasing instead of subsiding as both players join other players on the treatment table.

Lillis injured his hamstring in training, while Meaney suffered an injury during the win over Armagh.

Laois manager Peter Creedon must face his former charges without a host of players as Brendan Quigley and Mark Timmons continue on the long term injury list, while there are doubts over the availability of John O’Loughlin, Gary Walsh, Evan O’Carroll and Damien O’Connor.

Tipp will be hoping to get their promotion push back on track having lost out to Sligo last time out.

