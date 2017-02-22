'It's pure bullsh*t what has been written and said' 22 February 2017





Kildare manager Joe Quaid has defended his decision to include permit players in his squad.

Speaking after their latest win over Westmeath in the NHL 2A campaign, Quaid stressed to the Leinster Leader that he had no other option but to draft in the players.

The likes of Limerick duo Mike and David Reidy, Kilkenny’s John Mulhall and Tipperary’s Dinny Stapleton are lining out for the Lilywhites this year.

“I came in last year and right from the start I categorically ruled out using permit players,” said Quaid.

“I don’t want permit players in Kildare, but when Kildare players are unavailable or when Kildare players won’t play for their county, there is nothing I can do.

“Look at the bunch of players there, okay we started three (permit players) against Westmeath but there are 12 other players who started, and another two or three came on, as well as others on the panel. Three fellas don’t win a match.

“It’s pure bullsh*t what has been written and said and it’s unfair on the likes of John Doran, Mark Moloney, Paul Divilly and those who have soldiered for Kildare for so long. If they are not on the team, we cannot tog out with just three players.”