Murphy knows tougher tests ahead 22 February 2017





Seamus Murphy.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Seamus Murphy.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Wicklow manager Seamus Murphy was delighted to see his side pick up their second brace of points in the NHL 2B campaign, but stressed that they have tougher games ahead.

Two wins from two has eased the threat of relegation, a situation Murphy was keen to avoid from the start of the year.

The Wexford native is keen for them to push on and knows there is plenty of work to do ahead of their remaining matches starting with Derry on Sunday week.

“We’re expecting a really difficult contest, this will be really, really hard,” Murphy told the Wicklow People.

“This is a huge game for us. We’re going up there to win and that’s it but to do that we are going to need a better performance than the one on Sunday.”

