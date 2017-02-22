Courtney in confident mood 22 February 2017





Galway's Fiontan O Curraoin and Eddie Courtney of Fermanagh.

Fermanagh forward Eddie Courtney is confident that he has seen enough in their displays so far to believe that they can take the two points against Cork on Sunday.

The Ulster side make the long journey south to face a Rebels’ side still seeking their first win of the campaign.

Fermanagh lost out to Galway in round two, but will take many positives from that game, according to Courtney.

Speaking to the Fermanagh Herald, he said: “You’re facing into the unknown a wee bit. It’s going to be a big test, but we’re confident that we’re going to go down there and take something from the game, because there’s a big belief in this squad.

“We have the right attitude going down there. We know how big a game this is going to be. Cork are sitting on one point and a win for us would probably put them out of promotion.”

