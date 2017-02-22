Duffy left disappointed 22 February 2017





Fermanagh players celebrate after their Lory Meagher Cup final success over Sligo at Croke Park in 2015.

Fermanagh manager Sean Duffy admits that they have much to work on ahead of the championship.

A second successive defeat in the league has left them in a relegation battle as they went down to Warwickshire last weekend.

Duffy told the Fermanagh Herald that although there was an improvement against the Exiles, there was still plenty to be done.

“I thought that there was an improvement in our application and commitment from the opening day defeat to Longford,” said Duffy.

“But there are some things that we will have to work on. Especially in the first half on Saturday, we were wasteful with our frees and we did have a number of wides from them. We are not converting enough of the chances that we are creating.”

