Loftus: the world is their oyster 22 February 2017





Westport manager Damien Loftus.

©INPHO/Tommy Grealy. Westport manager Damien Loftus.©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

Westport manager Damien Loftus believes that his young guns can go on to greater things on the football field.

They don’t get much greater than winning an All-Ireland title with your club at Croke Park, but with five leaving certs in the side and Lee Keegan being the oldest player in the squad at 27, then this side can go on to achieve what they want.

In a nail biting finish, Westport held on to see off the challenge of Meath side St Colmcilles in the decider with young players like Oisin McLoughlin, Colm Moran, Patrick O’Malley, James Walsh and Paul Lambert all impressing.

And Loftus told the Western People that he is confident they will have plenty of more success in the future.

“I hope and believe that this is just the first chapter of what could be a 12-chapter book for these kids,” said Loftus.

“If they continue to stick together the world is their oyster.”