O'Callaghan's respect for Slaughtneil

21 February 2017

Dublin's Cian O'Callaghan with Waterford's Tom Devine.
©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Cuala are 1/8 favourites to dispose of Slaughtneil but Cian O'Callaghan isn't counting his All-Ireland Club SHC final chickens.

The Dublin and Derry champions meet in Armagh on Saturday and Cuala are bidding to become the first Dublin hurling club to contest an All-Ireland final on St Patrick's Day.

"We know they are a good team. Any team that can beat Loughgiel. . . Loughgiel won the All-Ireland title in 2012," Dublin defender O'Callaghan told The Irish Independent.

"Any team that has beaten an All-Ireland winning team is going to be good, and teams coming out of Ulster have had such a good record in the competition, whereas teams coming from Dublin have no tradition.

"So we know we are going to be up against a really good team and they have a lot of dual players so they are going to be very strong."




