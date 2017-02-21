Clare's Collins not getting carried away 21 February 2017





Clare's Podge Collins.

Clare's Podge Collins.

Podge Collins says it's too early in the year for Clare to be getting excited about a 13-point win over Kilkenny.

The Banner recorded an excellent Division 1A victory over Brian Cody's Cats at Ennis on Sunday but Collins isn't reading any more into the result than he did into Clare's seven-point defeat to Cork the previous weekend:

"In the league, I don't think you can take too much from anything. All the week, you're hearing off people how bad we were and how bad we are, and how it's going to be a bad year. It's so negative," the Cratloe star told The Irish Independent.

"Maybe we performed better against Kilkenny, Aron Shanagher was excellent and our full-back line too and that's a big positive. But I think there are a lot of teams in the country, eight or nine, who on their day can produce anything.

"Tipp are obviously the stand-out team, maybe Waterford as well, Kilkenny of course, but on any given day anything can happen. I'm sure if we played Kilkenny tomorrow, it could be completely different.

"When you've a bad week the week before, you feel like you've nothing to lose. Not taking anything away from Cork last week but we were particularly poor. Anyone who was down at the game, any Clare fan, you're talking about disappointment with the performance and that develops the hunger."