Carey: Cats lucky to have Cody 21 February 2017





Kilkenny's DJ Carey and Brian Cody celebrate in 2002.

©INPHO/Andrew Paton. Kilkenny's DJ Carey and Brian Cody celebrate in 2002.©INPHO/Andrew Paton.

DJ Carey believes Brian Cody can make Kilkenny competitive again.

Back-to-back Division 1A defeats at the hands of Waterford and Clare have set alarm bells ringing on the banks of the Nore, with the end of the Cats' glorious era of domination being widely predicted. But Black & Amber legend Carey is adamant that Kilkenny still have quality hurlers and believes history-making manager Cody is the right man to get the best out of them:

"I still think that the team that knocks Kilkenny out of the championship will go very hard on an All-Ireland," he told The Irish Independent. "There are super players coming through and they are players who you looked at and they struggled.

"Evan Cody, Richie Leahy, Liam Blanchfield are three, and there are more who struggled but these guys are excellent players and ones we will be looking to in the future.

"We are very lucky to have Brian Cody at the helm. It's not that he can perform extra miracles but if there was someone coming in new to manage to Kilkenny they'd be on a real hiding to nothing.

"The fact that we have a great man there, he will give the players - and I think he should - extra time to come good. Because it's happened in the past."