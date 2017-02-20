RTÉ are looking for ideas for new GAA programme

20 February 2017

Liam Sheedy and Henry Shefflin in the RTÉ TV Studios.
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

RTÉ Sport is looking for "innovative and engaging programming ideas" to complement their live TV coverage of this year's All-Ireland football and hurling championships.

A budget of €350,000 will be made available over the next five years for making GAA-related programmes which are "truly innovative", "make creative use of new or existing presenting talent", "demonstrate a full understanding of the unique nature of the national games and their place in the hearts of an Irish audience" and "come with clear and deliverable 360-degree digital/social plans as part of the proposal".

The successful proposal will broadcast in 2017, and there may be an option of it being re-commissioned for 2018 and 2019. Closing date for submissions is March 27.




