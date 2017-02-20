Hurley leaves Lilywhites to focus on hip recovery 20 February 2017





Kildare's Sean Hurley.

Kildare's Sean Hurley.

Seán Hurley has stepped away from the Kildare senior football squad to focus solely on his rehabilitation from recent hip surgery.



Hurley went under the knife in Australia last November and had been progressing relatively well but he has picked up a number of related injuries in recent weeks.

Lilywhites boss Cian O’Neill explained: “This will allow Seán to focus solely on the health of his hip first and foremost before he considers his next step in terms of returning to play football at any level, not to mind at elite intercounty level.



"Seán has had a tough few years with various injuries, particularly in Australia during his time with Fremantle, and while it would have been fantastic for Seán and indeed for Kildare football if his ‘return to play’ was immediate, this was never going to be the case.



"Unfortunately, his most recent hip surgery, and all the difficulties that are part of a rehabilitation programme following such a serious injury, have taken their toll on Seán and his body so the priority now has to be his basic health and functionality.

"This has been a very frustrating period for him as he has been trying to get back on the pitch and perform to the best of his abilities but several small setbacks (such as Achilles tendon and quad tightness) have delayed this full return to play as he has been pushing himself every week, particularly when he sees the great camaraderie in the squad and how well they are performing.

"Seán is still a very young man and has plenty of time to play football provided his body is healthy and allows him to do so. I look forward to chatting to him regularly in the coming weeks and months as he keeps me updated on his progress."