Cody puzzled by poor Cats performance 19 February 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Kilkenny manager Brian Cody.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Brian Cody was at a loss to explain Kilkenny's lack-lustre display in their 13-point defeat to Clare today.



“We were well out hurled today,” he said to The Irish Times. “I dunno why.



“They got the goal early and they got opportunities for more scores.



“We pulled it back a bit in the first half and then they got on top again. We didn’t play well the first half. We didn’t play well the second half either.



“But we just keep going and we’ll train away.”

In the opposite dressing room, Clare joint-manager Donal Maloney opined: “We were really up for it and Kilkenny were flat.

“Their touch was off and they made mistakes and they lost Walter Walsh through injury and probably Richie Hogan and when all those things happen and you are playing away, it can be difficult as we well know.”