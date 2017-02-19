Mayo's 'keyboard warriors' had a field day at Spillane's expense 19 February 2017





Pat Spillane is standing firm on his initial assessment of Mayo's chances of ending their All-Ireland SFC famine this year.

The RTE pundit wrote off Stephen Rochford's team following their opening round Division 1 defeat to Monaghan in Castlebar but they put their disappointment behind them to record a 0-15 to 1-10 victory over Spillane's native Kerry at Austin Stack Park in round 2.

And, as you can imagine, Mayo supporters weren't shy in rubbing his nose in it!

“Their keyboard warriors had a field day at my expense,” he writes in his Sunday World column today.

He continues: “My message to all the Mayo fans out there is simple: don't be jumping on your high horses every time I criticise the team.

“Forget about the messenger and instead focus on addressing shortcomings.

“Remember, as well, that while one defeat doesn't necessarily make Mayo a bad team, one victory doesn't make them a great side either.

“And what happens in February will certainly be long forgotten come September.”