League break comes at perfect time for McGrath 17 February 2017





Fermanagh manager Pete McGrath Fermanagh manager Pete McGrath

Fermanagh boss Pete McGrath says the current break from Allianz League duty couldn’t have come at a better time for his team.

The Ernesiders lost out to Galway last Sunday after a second-half revival from the Connacht champions in Enniskillen and McGrath sees the rest period as an ideal opportunity to correct some mistakes from the last day and also welcome players back from injury.

“The two week break is helpful because it allows us to get some things right from the Galway game,” he told the Impartial Reporter.

“It will give the likes of Ryan Jones and Mickey Jones time to get themselves fit for the game, and Eoin McManus too and also the fact we are travelling down on the Saturday means we can get really prepared for what lies ahead.”

Next up is a journey to Cork on Sunday week and McGrath says his team will be firmly up for the occasion.

“I would not fear Cork,” he stated. “If we can take them on and play the game on our terms then we have a very good chance of winning and I feel we should being going down there full of confidence.

“The Galway game is over, a lot of things conspired against us and also, we have areas to improve on. Now it is on to Cork.”