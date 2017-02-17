Confidence the issue with Armagh, says McConville 17 February 2017





Armagh's Niall Grimley and Danny Luttrell of Laois.

Armagh's Niall Grimley and Danny Luttrell of Laois.

Oisin McConville believes Armagh are in need of a bit more confidence to see out games.

The Orchard men were marked as second favourites behind Tipperary to gain promotion from Division 3 of the Allianz League but have only managed to gain a point from their opening two games, with late comebacks from Sligo (draw) and Laois (loss), respectively, denying them victory thus far.

“You need some semblance of form in the league to be able to kick on in the championship,” McConville told The Irish News.

“The most important thing about Armagh is they need to gain a bit of confidence, at the minute they just don’t have the confidence to see those games out.

“All it takes is one really good win and you kick on, put them back-to-back and confidence keeps growing.

“I was at the match last week and you could only see one winner – Armagh dominated the ball completely in the second half but they managed to lose the game. “For ‘Geezer’ (McGeeney) the most disappointing thing is that the first two performances warranted four points, but you’re sitting there with one and people are starting to have a go at you. All it takes is one win, but it’s not nice to be sitting on one point in Division Three.”