All-Ireland club finals to be streamed live from Croke Park this weekend 16 February 2017





Croke Park Croke Park

GAA fans can now look forward to viewing the final instalments of the AIB GAA Junior and Intermediate Football and Hurling Club Championship online via aib.ie/gaa and the AIB YouTube channel.

Eight outstanding teams from Mayo, Meath, Kerry, Tyrone, Kilkenny, Galway and Cork will compete in what is the pinnacle of the AIB GAA Junior and Intermediate Hurling and Football club championship. GAA fans can now follow every minute of the nail biting action online and witness who is #TheToughest thanks to Club Championship sponsor AIB who recently teamed up with innovative TV service LocalStreaming.club.

Live video streaming is growing in popularity, and the games between Westport and Kenmare, and Louisburgh against Glenbeigh / Glencar in the Junior and Intermediate club semi-finals in Ennis were shown online with over 23,900 from 72 countries watched at least a few minutes of live coverage.

The schedule for both days is as follows:

Saturday, 18th February

2.30pm: Coverage starts

3pm: Junior Hurling Final: Mayfield (Cork) v Mooncoin (Kilkenny)

4.45pm: Intermediate Hurling Final: Ahascragh-Fohenagh (Galway) v Carrickshock (Kilkenny)

Sunday, 19th February

1.30pm: Coverage starts;

2pm: Junior Football Final Glenbeigh-Glencar (Kerry), v Rock St Patrick’s (Tyrone)

3.45pm, Intermediate Football Final: St. Colmcille's (Meath) v Westport GAA (Mayo)

Liam Horan of LocalStreaming.club commented, “We have shown a number of games in the club football and hurling championships over the past two years, and we are delighted to now cover our first All-Ireland final series. These are huge days for all eight clubs involved and we look forward to allowing GAA fans worldwide to share in the excitement."

The match commentary team over the two days will include Mike Finnerty (match commentator from Sky Sports and Eir TV), former Kerry footballer Stephen Stack and current Meath goalkeeper Paddy O’Rourke. The eight competing clubs will provide co-commentators, including Ger O’Connor (Glenbeigh-Glencar), Paul Grady (Westport), Maurice Power (Carickshock), Liam Sutton (Mooncoin) and MacDara MacDonncha (Ahascragh-Fohenagh).

To view all the action from the final instalments of the 2016/17 AIB GAA Junior and Intermediate Football and Hurling Club Championship visit HERE