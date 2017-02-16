Keegan likes low-key approach 16 February 2017





Lee Keegan and his Westport teammates celebrate after winning the Mayo IFC title.

Westport and Mayo star Lee Keegan has stressed that they are keeping their build up to Sunday’s All-Ireland club IFC final as low key as possible.

That is the course they took in the build up to the semi-final win over Kerry and Munster champions Kenmare Shamrocks and the Mayo side are doing the same for this weekend’s clash against Meath champions St Colmcille’s at Croke Park.

It worked to perfection as they defeated the favourites for the title in the last round and Keegan feels it is the perfect preparation for Sunday’s decider.

Aside from himself and Kevin Keane, very few of the young squad have played at Croke Park and Keegan told the Western People that the focus was to keep everyone grounded ahead of the final.

“We’re trying to keep things as low-key as we did for the Kenmare game. We need to be fully focused on the final and not looking backwards at a good semi-final, because at the end of the day nobody wants to talk about a good semi-final,” said Keegan.

“We want to be a bit different from Mayo teams in the past, to head up to Croker on All-Ireland final day and actually get over the line.

“It hasn’t been a good journey for our club teams in the last seven or eight years, looking at the likes of Hollymount, Kiltane, Davitts or Ardnaree.

“They’ve come up on the backs of great campaigns but come up against excellent teams in finals. We want to be different, to write our own history.”