Club player dies at training 15 February 2017





The Castlepollard GAA club in Westmeath have been plunged into mourning following the death of one of their players.

Donal Devine (40) was training with the club on Tuesday evening when he suddenly became ill and passed away a short time later.

Donal is a brother of inter county referee Alfie Devine and uncle to current Westmeath hurler Allan; the Devine family are well-known throughout Westmeath GAA circles and further afield.

A talented midfielder, Donal won four senior hurling championships with the club in 1995, 1997, 2003 and 2005, while he also represented Westmeath at underage and senior level down through the years.

A true Castlepollard Gael, Donal gave a lifetime of service to the club and his passing has been a massive shock to his family, friends and the wider GAA community.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

