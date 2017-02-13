HS football team of the week 13 February 2017





©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Fans on Hill 16 before the Allianz FL clash between Dublin and Tyrone at Croke Park.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

The second round of football league action threw up plenty of fine individual performances, here's our football team of the week...

1. David Clarke (Mayo)



The Mayo netminder's penalty save from David Moran kept his team in touch against Kerry and they came good in the second-half.





2. Philly McMahon (Dublin)



Dublin's unbeaten run continues but they rode their luck at times against Tyrone.



3. Padraig Faulkner (Cavan)



Gearoid McKiernan was Cavan's equalising hero in Castleblayney but Faulker did a fine job in curbing Conor McManus' influence.





4. Kevin Harnett (Clare)



The Banner County have three points from a possible four in Division 2 following their win over Down.



5. William Carry (Meath)



The Royal number five didn't put a foot wrong on his first league start in a convincing 15 point home win over Derry.





6. Eoin Doyle (Kildare)



The Lilywhites captain and his team-mates followed up their impressive opening round win over Meath with a six point defeat of Cork.



7. Gerard O'Kelly-Lynch (Sligo)



The Yeats County's half-back kicked two points in their confidence boosting 2-14 to 1-16 Division 3 success over Tipperary.





8. Paul Conroy (Galway)



The Tribe midfielder used his experience to telling effect as Kevin Walsh's side produced a strong second-half showing against Fermanagh.



9. Jack Barry (Kerry)



Although their side slipped up against Mayo, the display of their young midfielder was a big positive for Kerry supporters.





10. Ciaran Thompson (Donegal)



Donegal got their first points on the board in Division 1 at Roscommon's expense and their wing forward caught the eye when raising three white flags.



11. Niall Sludden (Tyrone)



With a return of three points, Sludden caused plenty of problems for the Dublin defence in Croke Park on Saturday evening.





12. Niall Donoher (Laois)



Laois claimed the Division 3 spoils in the Athletic Grounds and Donoher found the target with 1-2 against the Orchard County.



13. Michael Daly (Galway)



The son of former Galway great Val stood out in the Connacht side's 1-13 to 0-10 Brewster Park win.





14. Andy Moran (Mayo)



The Ballaghaderreen veteran, once again, underlined his importance to the Mayo cause with three vital points against the Kingdom.



15. Ben McCormack (Kildare)



The Kildare corner forward continued his rich vein of scoring form when registering 1-2 against the Rebel County.