Brady steps away from Dublin fold 06 February 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Dublin's Tomas Brady lifts the Sam Maguire Cup.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Jim Gavin has confirmed that Tomás Brady won't be involved with the Dublin footballers this year.

The Na Fianna dual star made his name with the Dublin hurlers before switching codes in 2012.

“Tomás won’t be with us this year for work and personal reasons," the Dublin manager explained after yesterday's win over Cavan.

“Tomás has had a stellar career with us and when he reflects on the trophies and medals that he’s won, he and his family will be very proud. We’ll certainly miss him. He’s a real leader of that group. When Tomás Brady spoke, players always listened.

Gavin also confirmed that veteran midfielder Denis Bastick will rejoin the squad once he recovers from injury.

"Denis was out injured, but he'll be back playing with his club Templeogue Synge Street the weekend after next," he added.

“They’ve just welcomed a second child into the family so he has a lot going on and needs that bit of space. He’s a very busy job as well but he’s very much on board, thankfully.”