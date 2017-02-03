Sat Nav mistake adds 100 miles to Maynooth trip 03 February 2017





UUJ's Kevin Rice and Paddy Deegan of Maynooth University battle for possession.

Maynooth University players were forced to tog out on the team bus after they arrived over an hour late for the Fitzgibbon Cup clash yesterday.

The Kildare based University were travelling to Belfast to take on Ulster University in the second round of the third level hurling championship.

However, there plans to arrive in plenty of time for the 2pm throw in were scuppered when the bus driver entered the wrong coordinates into the Sat Nav and they ended up at the wrong venue.

The bus went to Coleraine instead of Belfast which is 50 mile further on, so they went 100 miles out of their way.

Maynooth manager Liam Hogan made a phone call and got the game put back to 3.15pm and although they had to rush back, they recorded a comfortable 4-23 to 1-07 win.

"We were chatting away when all of a sudden we realised we were in Coleraine. I've been thrown a few curveballs as a manager but this was something different," Hogan told the Irish Independent.

"We had a good laugh about it afterwards but at the time it wasn't one bit funny. We had to get togged out on the bus while the physio was working on the players across the back seats, and we ended up doing our entire team talk on the bus."