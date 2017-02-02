Third Croker concert 'very close' 02 February 2017





GAA commercial director Peter McKenna has said they are “very close” to securing a third concert for Croke Park in 2017, but has ruled out the possibility of U2 playing a second date at the venue.

U2 and Coldplay have already been confirmed to play at GAA headquarters in July and McKenna says he’s very confident of landing a third big name act for the stadium, which would most likely gig in June.

“We have two nights and we’re very confident of filling the third night although we haven’t signed anything yet. We’re very close,” McKenna is quoted saying in the Irish Daily Star.

“Anyone that plays here has to be a massive band so I’m just not at liberty to say.

“What it does do is, it puts Croke Park on a world map so that you’ve got loads of artists kind of saying ‘oh, if we’re going to play in Europe we need to play in Dublin, we need to play in Croke Park.”

Meanwhile, McKenna also revealed that plans to stage future American football games at Croke Park would come down to the proposals over a new GAA calendar, which director general Paraic Duffy is set to put before Congress this month.

“London have seen the value of bringing an NFL franchise to the city,” he said. “It just fades into the ether (in London), whereas Dublin is far more suited to that. But for us to go hell for leather after it we need to know what our calendar is going to be like for the next three, four years."