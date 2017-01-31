Fancy a sneak gander at new-look Pairc Ui Chaoimh? 31 January 2017





An aerial view of the Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium being redeveloped.

Pic via Páirc Uí Chaoimh (@PaircUiCha0imh) on Twitter. An aerial view of the Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium being redeveloped.Pic via Páirc Uí Chaoimh (@PaircUiCha0imh) on Twitter.

The spectacular, redeveloped Páirc Uí Chaoimh opens in June and a virtual tour demonstrating what Cork GAA’s home will look like has been released.

The stadium has been closed since the 2014 Munster SHC final between Cork and Limerick but is set to reopen this summer. It will boast a capacity of 40,000, with stands on both sides and terraces behind both goals as well as a Premium Level for conferences.

It will also become a leading outdoor concert venue.