Brokenshire attends McKenna Cup final 28 January 2017





Aogán Ó Fearghaíl, President of the GAA, Rt Hon James Brokenshire MP, Secretary of State for NI and David Cunningham, Chairman of Newry Shamrocks

History was made tonight when James Brokenshire became the first Secretary of State for Northern Ireland to attend a GAA match in Ulster.

Mr Brokenshire attended the Dr McKenna Cup final between Tyrone and Derry in Newry at the invitation of the Ulster Council.

It's understood he took his seat in Pairc Esler after Amhrán na bhFiann was played. Tyrone won the final by 2-13 to 1-7 to complete a six-in-a-row of victories in the pre-season competition.