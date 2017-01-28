Brokenshire attends McKenna Cup final

28 January 2017

Aogán Ó Fearghaíl, President of the GAA, Rt Hon James Brokenshire MP, Secretary of State for NI and David Cunningham, Chairman of Newry Shamrocks
©INPHO

History was made tonight when James Brokenshire became the first Secretary of State for Northern Ireland to attend a GAA match in Ulster.

Mr Brokenshire attended the Dr McKenna Cup final between Tyrone and Derry in Newry at the invitation of the Ulster Council.

It's understood he took his seat in Pairc Esler after Amhrán na bhFiann was played. Tyrone won the final by 2-13 to 1-7 to complete a six-in-a-row of victories in the pre-season competition.




Most Read Stories

Kenny going home

Club v county row averted in Donegal

Team news: Dublin make two changes

Donaghy to play limited role in league

Grandfather's GAA medals inspire rower on epic Atlantic crossing

Walsh Cup: Galway coast into final


Android app on Google Play