Donaghy to play limited role in league 28 January 2017





Kerry's Kieran Donaghy.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Kerry's Kieran Donaghy.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Eamonn Fitzmaurice has confirmed that Kieran Donaghy has rejoined the Kerry football panel, but is unlikely to feature much in the upcoming Allianz League.

The Kingdom, who won the McGrath Cup last Sunday, open their league campaign away to Donegal tomorrow week, but Donaghy's basketball commitments means he won't play in the early rounds.

“Kieran Donaghy will be back with us,” Fitzmaurice told the Irish Examiner at a media briefing last night.

“He is doing one session a week with us at the moment, but he will be playing basketball in the immediate future. He might play a bit of football towards the end of the league but that has been the plan all along. He will be playing little or no football."

The Kerry manager said Colm Cooper won't make a decision on his inter-county future until after Dr Crokes' All-Ireland club campaign.

“Colm is with the Crokes and will be until they are finished and he will make his decision then. Dr Crokes have yet to make a call on the captaincy; they will decide when their club campaign is over. Peter Crowley is our captain in the meantime. It makes no difference really because the lads are not going to be playing anyway. It’s a very important role for that particular individual but the captaincy is a ceremonial role anyway."

Fitzmaurice also revealed that James O'Donoghue and Paul Geaney will be fit for the start of the Allianz League after their recent injuries.