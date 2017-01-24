Watch: Murphy trains at Stade Marcel-Michelin

24 January 2017

Donegal star Michael Murphy gets familiar with the rugby ball at Clermont Auvergne

Donegal star Michael Murphy was put through his paces yesterday at the Stade Marcel-Michelin as part of his new adventure with French professional rugby outfit Clermont Auvergne.

As part of the AIB-backed ‘Toughest Trade’ television series, Murphy has swapped the round ball for the oval ball and AIB GAA has been posting the latest updates of the Glenswilly man's progress with the Top 14 outfit via it’s Twitter account.

Have a look:




