Watch: Murphy trains at Stade Marcel-Michelin 24 January 2017





Donegal star Michael Murphy was put through his paces yesterday at the Stade Marcel-Michelin as part of his new adventure with French professional rugby outfit Clermont Auvergne.

As part of the AIB-backed ‘Toughest Trade’ television series, Murphy has swapped the round ball for the oval ball and AIB GAA has been posting the latest updates of the Glenswilly man's progress with the Top 14 outfit via it’s Twitter account.

Have a look:

Last night also saw Murphy as a special guest at a Clermont GFC training session, which the club were happy to report via its Facebook page: