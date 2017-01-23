McEntee says defeat 'changes nothing' 23 January 2017





Meath manager Andy McEntee Meath manager Andy McEntee

Andy McEntee says Meath's O'Byrne Cup semi-final defeat means nothing in the greater scheme of things.

McEntee was already looking to the Allianz League first round clash with Kildare in a fortnight's time after suffering his first loss as Royal County boss at the hands of Louth in Pairc Tailteann.

"I would love to have won today and got a crack at Dublin next week in Navan," he admitted.

"But the truth of the matter is nothing changes. The result today has no impact on our season, our focus is very much on Kildare (in the first round of the League)."

The Nobber man had no complaints with the result, adding: "Look, any team that hits eight points in-a-row, it's going to have a big bearing on the match. To be perfectly honest, even at 0-4 to 0-2, I don't think we were playing particularly well.

"Louth had had a few wides. I know we had had a few wides, but we didn't seem to be as sharp or as aggressive as I'd like us to be so even at 0-4 to 0-2, the signs of trouble were there that we were in a fair bit of trouble."