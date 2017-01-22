O'Neill 'disgusted' by manner of defeat 22 January 2017





Cian O'Neill didn't mince his words after Kildare had victory snatched from their grasp by what was effectively a third string Dublin team in today's O'Byrne Cup semi-final.

Leading by three points with 15 minutes to go, the Lilywhites conceded five unanswered points in the closing stages as Paul Clarke's rookies came away from Newbridge with a 0-16 to 2-8 win.

“We’re disgusted,” the manager fumed in the Irish Times.

“It’s not even disappointment. We’re disgusted to lose a match like that that we should have been controlling. It doesn’t matter who the opposition was or that it was a semi-final. For me it should be about what our processes are going forward.

“I didn’t feel it had anything to do with the opposition or the quality of the opposition. I just think it’s something that has been happening to Kildare teams for quite a while. It’s this thing of playing in fits and spurts. When they play with a positive edge, like we did in the first half, we do a lot of damage. But there’s this sort of regular thing of going back into themselves, independent of the opposition.

“So I don’t think it was the fact that we were playing Dublin, I just think that sense of ruthlessness isn’t there in this group. They’re a young group and they’re an emerging group and they’re learning. But at times we were trying to walk the ball into the net instead of just tapping it over and keeping the scoreboard ticking over and missing those chances does affect the confidence of the team, no doubt.”