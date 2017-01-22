Connacht SFL: Moran's late brace defeats final-bound Rossies 22 January 2017





©INPHO/Tom Beary. Mayo's Andy Moran scores a goal past goalkeeper Colm Lavin of Roscommon.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Andy Moran scored two stoppage-time goals to give Mayo an unlikely 4-11 to 2-16 victory over Roscommon in Kiltoom.

Mayo's most capped player of all-time came off the bench in the 67th minute and proved to be the match-winner after two Enda Smith goals had looked like giving the home side the win. Despite the defeat, Roscommon go through to next weekend's FBD League final against Galway on scoring difference.

Smith and Liam Irwin both found the net in the first half which ended with Mayo holding a slender 1-9 to 1-8 lead. Smith grabbed his second goal six minutes after the restart as the Rossies surged into an eight-point lead with seven unanswered points, but Mayo finished with a flourish.

Cillian O'Connor's 70th minute penalty gave them hope before super-sub Moran took centre stage.

Sligo's Niall Murphy with Ronan Gallagher of Leitrim.

©INPHO/James Crombie.

In today's other third round tie at Tourlestrane, Sligo held on for a 2-13 to 0-16 victory over Leitrim.

The Yeats County appeared to be home and hosed when goals from Niall Murphy and Mark Breheny gave them a 2-12 to 0-6 interval lead, but Leitrim battled back in the second half with Keith Beirne and Emlyn Mulligan leading their scoring charge.

Mayo - R Hennelly; D Newcombe, R O’Malley, P Durcan (0-1); M Plunkett, S Coen, D Drake; J Gibbons (0-1), D Kirby; F Boland (0-2), K McLoughlin, J Doherty; L Irwin (1-1, 0-1f), C O’Connor (1-5, 1-0pen, 0-5f), C O’Shea (0-1). Subs: E Regan for L Irwin, K Higgins for R O’Malley, T Parsons for D Kirby, S Nally for P Durcan (BC), A Moran (2-0) for F Boland, C Carolan for J Gibbons.

Roscommon - C Lavin; D Murray, T Featherston, N McInerney; R Stack, U Harney, J McManus; T O’Rourke (0-1), K Higgins (0-2); F Cregg, C Murtagh (0-2f), E Smith (2-2, 0-1f); C Connolly (0-3), T Corcoran, D Smith (0-5, 2f). Subs: G Patterson for U Harney, N Kilroy (0-1) for C Murtagh, S Killoran for C Cregg, H Walsh for C Connolly, B Murtagh for R Stack, C Shine for D Smith.

Referee - J Gilmartin.

**

Sligo - A Devaney; N Gaughan, E McHugh, K McDonnell; C Breheny, N Ewing (0-1), Keelan Cawley (0-1); R Donovan, A McIntyre; Kyle Cawley, M Breheny (1-3, 0-3f), C Davey; P O'Connor (0-1), A Marren (0-3, 1f), N Murphy (1-4). Subs: E Connolly for N Gaughan, L Nicholson for C Breheny, E McHugh for L Nicholson (BC), D Cummins for N Ewing, P Laffey for Kyle Cawley, S Gilmartin for C Davey, S Coen for A Marren, C Henry for N Murphy, G O’Kelly Lynch for K McDonnell, S Henry for A McIntyre, S Gilmartin for P O'Connor, J Clarke for E McHugh.

Leitrim - F Farrelly; F Carney, A Armstrong, M Murphy; J Rooney, W McKeon (0-1), R Gallagher; D Wrynn (0-1), G Plunkett (0-3); C Gallagher (0-1), E Mulligan (0-3, 2f), C Canning; N O’Donnell (0-1f), D Moran, B Gallagher (0-2). Subs: D Feehily for A Armstrong, G Reynolds for M Murphy, O Madden for J Rooney (BC), J Mitchell for R Gallagher, R Kennedy for G Plunkett, K Beirne (0-3) for B Gallagher, J Heslin for C Canning, R O’Rourke (0-1) for N O'Donnell, M Plunkett for D Moran.

Referee - J Molloy.