Lawlor and Murphy scoop Carlow awards 22 January 2017





Carlow's Conor Lawlor.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Carlow's Conor Lawlor.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Conor Lawlor and Seamus Murphy have been named Carlow footballer and hurler of the year respectively.

The pair were honoured at last night's awards ceremony in the Mount Wolseley Hotel, Tullow. Gary Dempsey and Sean Gannon were also shortlisted for the football award, while Alan Corcoran and Marty Kavanagh were nominated alongside Murphy for the hurling gong.

The Hall of Fame winner was St. Patrick's Joe Nolan.