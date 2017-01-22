England Lions turn to hurling 22 January 2017





Tipperary's Brendan Maher swapped his hurl for a cricket bat as part of AIB's documentary series the Toughest Trade. Tipperary's Brendan Maher swapped his hurl for a cricket bat as part of AIB's documentary series the Toughest Trade.

The England Lions cricket team have turned to hurling in a bid to generate more power through their wrists.

Power-hitting specialist Julian Wood has the Lions, who are England's up-and-coming cricket players, swinging a hurl in training in an attempt to develop more wristy blows with the cricket bat. Wood wants the senior squad hopefuls to incorporate the short, sharp striking actions of hurling into their game.

England coach Andy Flower explained to the Daily Mail: "It brings a little bit of variety and interest to our training and if it has a positive effect on one or two players then it is worth it."