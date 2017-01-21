Peter McNulty Cup: Win over Kildare sends Limerick into semi-final 21 January 2017





A general view of the Kildare GAA Centre of Excellence in Hawkfield. A general view of the Kildare GAA Centre of Excellence in Hawkfield.

Limerick booked their place in the semi-final stages of the Peter McNulty Cup U-21 football competition when getting the better of Kildare in Hawkfield today.

The Shannonsiders made it three wins from as many outings when coming from two points behind at the break to register a 2-10 to 0-11 victory.

An impressive return of 1-5 without reply for Limerick during the third quarter left the Bryan Murphy managed Lilywhites with too big a mountain to climb.