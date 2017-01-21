Team news: Laois are unchanged 21 January 2017





Laois' Ryan Mullaney.

Laois are unchanged for their Walsh Cup round 3 meeting with Galway in Rathdowney tomorrow.

Manager Eamonn Kelly has kept faith with the same side which started the 4-27 to 1-17 victory over DCU last weekend.

Both the O'Moore men and Tribesmen have won their opening two rounds in Group 1 so it's a winner-takes-all clash for a place in the semi-finals.

Laois (Walsh Cup v Galway): Eoin Fleming; Conor Phelan, Leigh Bergin, Podge Lawlor; Matthew Whelan, Paddy Purcell, Ryan Mullaney; Ben Conroy, Sean Downey; Eanna Lyons, Patrick Whelan, Aidan Corby; Willie Dunphy, Neil Foyle, Aaron Dunphy.