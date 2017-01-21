Dan Shanahan 'attacked' at a funeral over Deise team selection! 21 January 2017





©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Waterford selector Dan Shanahan and manager Derek McGrath.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

As preparations intensify for the defence of their HL Division 1 crown, Waterford manager Derek McGrath tells a story about how selector Dan Shanahan came under fire from a 'well-known political figure' at a funeral.

In a wide ranging interview in today's Irish Examiner, McGrath recounts the incident which perfectly illustrates the pressure cooker environment that inter-county teams operate in these days.

Apparently, the person in question wasn't happy with the management's team selection policy...

“Dan told me he was at a funeral last year and a well-known political figure attacked him over a player being on the team and somebody else not being on it,” McGrath recalls.

“Dan tried to tell him, 'I'm at a funeral here'.

“We don’t offer our opinions too much on politics or matters of the day. Obviously, you link yourself to charitable things to boost their profiles but it’s open season in sports. I don’t feel taken for granted but I do in my own paranoia. We’re just interested in getting better every time we go to the field.”