Murphy: you don't want to be in the losing dressing room 21 January 2017





The disappointment of finishing up on the wrong end of the scoreline on All-Ireland SHC final day still lingers with Kilkenny's Paul Murphy.

The Danesfort clubman has enjoyed success in six of his seven Liam MacCarthy Cup decider appearances. Last year's loss to Tipperary was a first for the teak tough defender.

“I suppose I've been very lucky that I've been in winning dressing rooms the last few years but when you sample both dressing rooms it gives you a great picture of the greater scheme of things,” he told gaa.ie.

“The winning one is obviously great, you want to get back into it but the losing feeling, I don't think, compares to the winning one for spurring you on.

“The losing one, there's a serious fire there, you don't want to be in the losing dressing room, that's the thing. And that's nearly more scary than trying to get into the winning one.

“You want to be in the winning one but the fear of being in the losing one is nearly worse than being in the winning one. Certainly it is motivation.

“It's a new angle. It's my seventh All-Ireland but the first time I sampled it and I'm appreciative that it is but it is somewhere you don't want to be going back into.

“You do enjoy going back now because you're feeling you're getting the wheels in motion to try and get things right as you would feel it, get back and make a mark in both the League and the Championship. So yeah it definitely is.

“You have to learn from these things and bring them on with you. There's no point in experiencing a feeling like that and just leaving it there.

“You might as well bring it with you and it could be the difference between winning and losing a match somewhere along the year.”