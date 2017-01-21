Team news: Two newcomers for Treaty 21 January 2017





Limerick's Lorcan Lyons with Conor Whelan of Galway.

There are two newcomers in the Limerick team for tomorrow's Munster SHL clash with Kerry at the Gaelic Grounds.

Monaleen's Lorcan Lyons and Peter Casey of Na Piarsaigh have been given their senior debuts at right half-back and left corner-forward respectively. Meanwhile, 2016 Treaty minor captain Kyle Hayes (right half-forward), has also been handed his first senior start having only appeared as a substitute in the competition.

John Kiely's charges bounced back from last weekend's heavy 21-point defeat to Cork with a well earned 2-15 to 0-19 victory over Clare at Sixmilebridge on Wednesday.

Limerick (Munster SHL v Kerry): Barry Hennessy; Stephen Cahill, Richie McCarthy, Richie English; Lorcan Lyons, Declan Hannon, Seamus Hickey; Darragh O'Donovan, Paul Browne; Kyle Hayes, Tom Morrissey, James Ryan; Barry Nash, Cian Lynch, Peter Casey.

Subs: David McCarthy, Diarmaid Byrnes, Seanie O'Brien, Mike Casey, Pat Ryan, Graeme Mulcahy, David Dempsey, Ronan Lynch, Kevin O'Brien, Dan Morrissey, Andrew La Touche Cosgrave.