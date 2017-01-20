Team news: Four more regulars return for Kingdom

20 January 2017

Kerry's David Moran.
©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Kerry have brought Shane Enright, Paul Murphy, David Moran and Paul Geaney back into the fold for their McGrath Cup final versus Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday.

Enright (right corner-back), Murphy (right half-back), Moran (midfield) and Geaney (full-forward) return to the starting fifteen as manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice opts for five changes after last weekend's 1-13 to 1-9 victory over Cork in Mallow.

Goalkeeper Brendan Kealy also comes in as Brian Kelly, Mark Griffin, Brian O Beaglaoich, Peter Crowley and Donnchadh Walsh drop out.

Kerry (McGrath Cup v Limerick): Brendan Kealy; Shane Enright, Jason Foley, Killian Young; Paul Murphy, Tadhg Morley, Tom O’Sullivan; David Moran, Jack Barry; Jonathan Lyne, Jack Savage, Michael Geaney; Barry John Keane, Paul Geaney, James O’Donoghue.

Subs: Brian Kelly, Brendan O’Sullivan, Gavin Crowley, Ronan Shanahan, Denis Daly, Adrian Spillane, Conor Geaney, Kevin McCarthy, Conor Keane, Barry O’Sullivan, Brian O Seanachain.




