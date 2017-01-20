Antrim to welcome All-Ireland champions to Belfast for 'A Festival of Hurling' 20 January 2017





Tipperary brothers John and Noel McGrath celebrate with the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Antrim GAA are set to welcome All-Ireland champions Tipperary to West Belfast for 'A Festival of Hurling'.

The Liam MacCarthy Cup holders will travel north next weekend (28/29th January) to take part in a special weekend of events in honour of Father Alex Reid, a native of Tipperary and 'adopted son of West Belfast who dedicated his life to building the peace'.

On Saturday, Michael Ryan's squad will undergo an intense training session at the Woodlands Playing Fields (2pm) where a special Cumann na mBunscoil Belfast v North Antrim Primary 7 game of hurling will take place afterwards for the perpetual Father Alex Reid trophy while the Tipp players will meet and greet young Gaels.

The highlight of the weekend sees Tipp take on Antrim at Corrigan Park in a hurling exhibition showcase on Sunday. Throw-in at Naomh Eoin's Whiterock Road grounds is scheduled for 12.30pm.

Pics via the Antim GAA website